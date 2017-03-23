March 23 Valneva SE:
* Total revenues and grants of 97.9 million euros ($105.64
million) in 2016 (versus 83.3 million euros in 2015)
* Valneva reported a positive EBITDA of 2.8 million euros in
2016 (versus EBITDA loss of 8.5 million euros in 2015)
* Net loss of 49.2 million euros in 2016, impacted by
impairment charges related to pseudomonas program termination
* Expects 2017 overall IFRS revenues to reach 105 to 115
million euros, reflecting up to 17 percent total revenue growth
compared to 2016
* Positive operating cash flow of 6.5 million euros in 2016
* Anticipates product sales in 2017 to grow by 10-15 percent
over 80.4 million euros reported in 2016
* Expects to further grow its operational performance to an
EBITDA of 5 to 10 million euros in 2017
* To receive a 5 million euro installment from European
Investment Bank loan
* Intends to invest between 21 million euros and 23 million
euros in research and development, corresponding to
approximately 20 percent of annual revenues
($1 = 0.9267 euros)
