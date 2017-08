April 18 (Reuters) - Valneva SE:

* Announces signing of a new EB66 commercial license with Bavarian Nordic

* Valneva's EB66 cell-line licensed to Bavarian Nordic for MVA-BN based product candidates

* Valneva to support process development

* The agreement grants Bavarian Nordic the rights to develop and commercialize multiple poxvirus-based vaccines on the EB66 cell-line