Feb 28 Valora Holding AG:

* FY gross profit up +2.9% to 870 million Swiss francs ($864.30 million) on external sales of 2.6 bln Swiss francs

* FY EBIT expands +31.1% to 72.3 million Swiss francs, raising ebit margin +0.8 percentage points to 3.4%

* FY EBIT of 79 million Swiss francs(+/- 3 million francs) projected for 2017, 4% EBIT margin confirmed as medium-term goal

* FY dividend of 12.50 Swiss francs per share for 2016

* Franz Julen to be elected as new board chairman, Michael Kliger as new board member

* In 2017, Valora group expects to generate an operating profit of 79 million Swiss francs (+/- chf 3 million at prevailing exchange rates)

* FY group net profit amounted to 63.4 million Swiss francs, compared to -28.8 million Swiss francs in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0066 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)