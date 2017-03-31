BRIEF-Valsoia signs agreement to buy Diete.Tic

March 31 (Reuters) - Valsoia SpA:

* Signs an agreement with Naturalia Ingredients Srl (Gruppo Industriale Maccaferri) for the acquisition of Diete.Tic

* Business unit will be transferred for a consideration of 8.8 million euros ($9.41 million) in addition to the net working capital of the branch

* Operation to be entirely financed with already available resources

* Diete.Tic operates in the segment of liquid sweeteners Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9353 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)