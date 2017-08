March 16 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* ValueAct Holdings LP reports open market purchse of 500,000 shares of valeant pharmaceuticals at average price of $10.88/share on March 14 - SEC filing

* ValueAct Holdings LP reports open market purchse of 2.5 million shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals at average price of $10.81/share on March 14