April 25 (Reuters) - Value Partners Group Ltd:

* Disposal of Brilliant Star Capital (Cayman) limited

* Maximum consideration for sale of sale share and sale loan is approximately hk$316.5 million

* Company and K.P.B. Asset holdings entered into sale and purchase agreement

* K.P.B. Asset to purchase, sale share, representing entire issued share capital of Brilliant Star Capital (Cayman), and sale loan