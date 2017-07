July 27 (Reuters) - Value Partners Group Ltd

* Discloseable Transaction Acquisition Of Properties In Japan

* Group has committed US$100 million seed capital to the partnership

* Group entered into 2 preferred shares subscription agreements, under which it agreed to subscribe preferred shares of Grape TMK

* Deal for an aggregate consideration of about HK$877 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)