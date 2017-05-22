May 22 Value Partners Group Ltd
* Noted recent increase in price and trading volume of
shares of company and news reports and market rumors regarding
co
* As of May 22, discussion is still on-going and relevant
shareholders have not entered into any definitive agreement with
potential offeror
* Application has been made by company to stock exchange for
resumption of trading in shares on 23 may 2017
* Board has been informed by Dato' Seri Cheah Cheng Hye and
Yeh V-Nee that relevant shareholders have been approached by
third parties
* Relevant shareholders and potential offeror have signed a
non-binding memorandum of understanding on 24 january 2017
