BRIEF-Valueact Holdings reports 5.2 pct stake in Valeant Pharma

March 16 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valueact Holdings L.P. Reports 5.2 percent stake in valeant pharma, as of march 14, 2017

* Valueact Holdings-have had, intend to continue to have discussions with officers & directors of valeant to discuss ways to "enhance shareholder value"

* Valueact Holdings l.p. Acquired securities of valeant based on belief that securities were "undervalued", represented "attractive investment opportunity"

* Valueact Holdings says topics of conversations with valeant will include management, board composition, operations, capital allocation, among others

* Valueact Holdings says topics of conversations with valeant will also include financial condition, mergers and acquisitions strategy, overall business strategy