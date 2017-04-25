BRIEF-Valvoline reports Q2 earnings per share $0.35

April 25 (Reuters) - Valvoline Inc-

* Valvoline Inc reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results and announces $150 million share repurchase program

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.37

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Valvoline Inc - full-year guidance remains unchanged, including adjusted eps of $1.36-$1.43

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.38, revenue view $2.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly sales $ 514 million versus $ 480 million

* Valvoline Inc - $150 million share repurchase program will be funded from available liquidity

* Q2 revenue view $501.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Valvoline Inc - term of new repurchase program extends through december 31, 2019