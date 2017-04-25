FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Valvoline reports Q2 earnings per share $0.35
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 9:12 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Valvoline reports Q2 earnings per share $0.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Valvoline Inc-

* Valvoline Inc reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results and announces $150 million share repurchase program

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.37

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Valvoline Inc - full-year guidance remains unchanged, including adjusted eps of $1.36-$1.43

* Valvoline inc - full-year guidance remains unchanged, including adjusted eps of $1.36-$1.43

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.38, revenue view $2.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly sales $ 514 million versus $ 480 million

* Valvoline Inc - $150 million share repurchase program will be funded from available liquidity

* Valvoline Inc - repurchase program will be funded from available liquidity

* Q2 revenue view $501.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Valvoline Inc - term of new repurchase program extends through december 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.