April 18 (Reuters) - Van Lanschot NV:

* Says Stichting Pensioenfonds UWV (Employee Insurance Agency Pension Fund; PF UWV) signs letter of intent with Kempen Capital Management NV for fiduciary services

* Says the agreement is to take effect from October 1, 2017

* This will make PF UWV Kempen’s third Fiduciary Management Client with a capital of over 5 billion euros ($5.33 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9384 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)