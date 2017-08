May 18 (Reuters) - VAN LANSCHOT NV:

* IN Q1 CLIENT ASSETS RISE TO EUR 70.8 BILLION

* “FIRST-QUARTER ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (AUM) WERE UP ON THE BACK OF €0.4 BILLION NET INFLOWS GENERATED BY PRIVATE BANKING, EVI AND ASSET MANAGEMENT, AMONG OTHER FACTORS.

* IN Q1 INCREASE IN COMMON EQUITY TIER I RATIO TO 19.3%

* IN Q1 FULLY LOADED COMMON EQUITY TIER I RATIO(II) ROSE TO 19.0%, WHILE OUR LEVERAGE RATIO(II) WAS STABLE AT 6.8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)