March 24 Vanc Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Vanc Pharmaceuticals provides marketing update

* Vanc Pharmaceuticals Inc - has extended closing of healthtab acquisition previously announced on December 5, 2016 to April 30, 2017

* Vanc Pharmaceuticals Inc - it did not proceed with non-brokered private placement previously announced on January 30, 2017