BRIEF-Akoustis Technologies has been granted 4 additional patents
* Akoustis Technologies Inc - Akoustis has been granted four additional patents - bringing total number of issued patents to eleven
March 24 Vanc Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Vanc Pharmaceuticals provides marketing update
* Vanc Pharmaceuticals Inc - has extended closing of healthtab acquisition previously announced on December 5, 2016 to April 30, 2017
* Vanc Pharmaceuticals Inc - has extended closing of healthtab acquisition previously announced on December 5, 2016 to April 30, 2017

* Vanc Pharmaceuticals Inc - it did not proceed with non-brokered private placement previously announced on January 30, 2017
* Announces registration pathway and clinical development plan