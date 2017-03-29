FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2017 / 9:50 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Vanda and UCSF announce license agreement for CFTR activators and inhibitors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* Vanda and UCSF announce license agreement for CFTR activators and inhibitors

* Under terms of deal, vanda will pay UCSF an initial license fee of $1 million and will be responsible for all development costs

* In 2017 intends to complete technology transfer activities from UCSF,initiate ind enabling studies for several CFTR indications

* To acquire exclusive worldwide license from UCSF to develop, commercialize portfolio of cftr activators, inhibitors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

