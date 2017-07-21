FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 minutes ago
BRIEF-Vanda receives negative opinion for marketing authorization from the EMA on Fanaptum
#Amazon
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
NATO allies worry Russian war game may be 'Trojan horse'
Russia
NATO allies worry Russian war game may be 'Trojan horse'
Strong quake off Greek coast
World
Strong quake off Greek coast
#Energy and Environment
Reuters Focus
#Energy and Environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2017 / 11:25 AM / 5 minutes ago

BRIEF-Vanda receives negative opinion for marketing authorization from the EMA on Fanaptum

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Vanda receives negative opinion for marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency on Fanaptum™ for the treatment of schizophrenia

* Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Vanda intends to appeal this opinion and request a re-examination by CHMP​

* Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍CHMP was of opinion that "benefits of Fanaptum did not outweigh its risks" and recommended against marketing authorization​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.