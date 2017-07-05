BRIEF-MGAM launches tender offer for 26.5 pct of Montepio's holding fund
July 5 MONTEPIO GERAL ASSOCIAÇÃO MUTUALISTA (MGAM):
July 5 Vanfund Urban Investment and Development Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned hospital management subsidiary in Beijing with registered capital of 50 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/C1rwyk
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
July 5 MONTEPIO GERAL ASSOCIAÇÃO MUTUALISTA (MGAM):
July 5 Beijing Electronic Zone Investment and Development Group Co Ltd :