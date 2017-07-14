FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Vanguard Natural Resources says reaches settlement with Ad Hoc Equity Committee
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#SteelTariffs
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
One more Republican defection would doom healthcare bill
Politics
One more Republican defection would doom healthcare bill
Amazon monopoly game will take forever to play out
Breakingviews
Amazon monopoly game will take forever to play out
Behind the scenes, companies fight Trump on U.S. steel tariffs
Commodities
Behind the scenes, companies fight Trump on U.S. steel tariffs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2017 / 6:27 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Vanguard Natural Resources says reaches settlement with Ad Hoc Equity Committee

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Vanguard Natural Resources Llc

* Vanguard natural resources, llc announces settlement with ad hoc equity committee

* Vanguard natural resources -under agreement, equity committee agrees to withdraw any and all objections to debtors' plan of reorganization

* Vanguard natural resources -under agreement, equity committee agrees to fully support debtors' second amended joint plan of reorganization, as amended

* Vanguard natural resources llc -equity committee recommends holders of co's common units who have not voted to vote in favor of modified plan by july 17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.