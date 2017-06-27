Russian c.bank says aware of "computer attacks" on Russian banks
MOSCOW, June 27 Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that there had been "computer attacks" on Russian banks and that in isolated cases their IT systems had been infected.
June 27 VANTAGE DEVELOPMENT SA:
* ITS UNIT, VD SP. Z O.O., SIGNS TWO DEALS FOR 55.1 MILLION ZLOTY NET FOR CONSTRUCTION WORKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, June 27 Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that there had been "computer attacks" on Russian banks and that in isolated cases their IT systems had been infected.
WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. Senate will push ahead with a vote this week on a healthcare bill to repeal Obamacare, even though it was not yet clear there are enough votes for passage, NBC News reported on Tuesday, citing a comment by the chamber's No. 2 Republican.