BRIEF-Carmila launches euro 557 mln capital increase
* Carmila launches a c. Euro 557 million capital increase in order to pursue its development plan
June 25 Vapiano Se:
* Vapiano SE determines number of shares for capital increase
* Vapiano SE says management board has determined exact number of "new shares" to be placed as part of initial public offering
* Vapiano SE says investors are offered 3.7 million bearer shares with no-par value from an IPO capital increase against contributions in cash
* Vapiano SE says company's gross proceeds from placement of these shares are targeted at around eur 85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
