NZX mulls consolidating its markets into one exchange
WELLINGTON, June 27 New Zealand's stock exchange NZX said on Tuesday that it was planning to carry out a review that would likely result in merging its three equity markets into one.
June 26 Vapiano Se
* Vapiano SE sets final offer price at EUR 23 per share
* In total, 7.99 million shares will be placed in initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 26 Sears Canada Inc said on Monday it had received a notice from Nasdaq to delist the company's shares.