April 27 (Reuters) - Varengold Bank AG:

* Planned cash capital increase with indirect subscription right

* To implement capital increase against cash contributions with indirect subscription right for existing shareholders by means of authorised capital 2016 by end of H1 of 2017

* Planned strengthening of bank's own capital base is intended to provide a solid foundation for extending business activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)