5 months ago
BRIEF-Varex Imaging enters into pricing agreement with Toshiba Medical Systems
#Market News
March 22, 2017 / 12:43 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Varex Imaging enters into pricing agreement with Toshiba Medical Systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Varex Imaging Corp-

* Announced it has entered into a renewed three-year pricing agreement with Toshiba Medical Systems

* This renewed agreement will be effective April 1, 2017

* In addition to agreement,co has in place separate one-year pricing agreements to supply to toshiba medical other imaging components

* Under agreement co will continue to supply computed tomography tubes for integration into Toshiba Medical's ct imaging systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

