May 23 (Reuters) - VARIA US PROPERTIES LTD:

* Q1 NET OPERATING INCOME IMPROVED BY 35% TO USD 7.0 MILLION

* TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES AS PERCENTAGE OF EGI DROPPED FROM 50% IN Q4 2016 TO 44.6% IN Q1 2017