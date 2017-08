Feb 23 (Reuters) - Varia US Properties Ltd:

* During Q4 2016, effective gross income (EGI) reached $10.4 million, a $0.2 million increase from Q3 2016

* Net operating income softened from $5.4 million in Q3 2016 to $5.2 million in Q4 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2lNJvKj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)