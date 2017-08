Feb 20 (Reuters) - Varitronix International Ltd:

* Acquisition Of Target Assets

* Varitronix (Chengdu) and Chengdu BOE entered into acquisition agreement

* Deal for consideration of rmb60.1 million

* Varitronix (Chengdu) has agreed to acquire and Chengdu BOE has agreed to sell target assets at consideration of rmb 60.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: