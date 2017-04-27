April 27 Vasco Data Security International Inc

* Vasco reports results for first quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue fell 10.3 percent to $42 million

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08 excluding items

* Q1 revenue view $42.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $180 million to $190 million

* Vasco Data Security International Inc - Vasco is maintaining guidance for full-year 2017

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: