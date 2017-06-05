BRIEF-Vascular Biogenics presents positive mid-stage data in brain cancer patients

June 5 (Reuters) - Vascular Biogenics Ltd

* Vascular biogenics-new data showing treatment with vb-111 induced durable tumor regression,attenuation of tumor growth in patients with recurrent glioblastoma​

* Vascular biogenics ltd - ‍first cohort behaved like an avastin historical control with a median overall survival (mos) of 8 months​

* Vascular biogenics ltd - ‍second cohort received in median 4 doses of vb-111, about 8 months of treatment​

* Vascular biogenics ltd - expects interim analysis of globe trial to occur in q3 2017, with top-line results from full dataset expected in early 2018​