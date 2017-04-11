BRIEF-HSBC Bank Oman Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 5.7 million rials versus 3.5 million rials year ago
April 11 Vastned Retail NV:
* Launches share buy-back tender offer for up to 50 million euros ($53.0 million) in cash
* Completes divestment Turkish portfolio
* Due to size of the divestment, will use up to 50 million euros of proceeds to commence share buy-back by means of a Dutch auction
* Says the tender offer period will start on April 12, 2017 at 7.00 am cest and, unless extended, will end on May 15, 2017 at 11.59 PM CEST
* Shareholders can tender their shares at a price per share specifi ed by themselves, between 33.69 euros and 35.19 euros
* Says as the share buy-back will be completed after the record-date for 2016 final dividend all share prices used herein are ex-dividend, and tenders should be priced ex-dividend as well
* Says the implied price range cum-dividend would range from 35.00 euros to 36.50 euros Source text: bit.ly/2p4hz3J Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9432 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 7.6 million dinars versus 6.7 million dinars year ago