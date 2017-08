May 31 (Reuters) - VAT GROUP AG:

* ‍HAS BEEN INFORMED THAT FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY PARTNERS GROUP AND CAPVIS, HAVE PLACED WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS A TOTAL OF 2.75 MILLION VAT SHARES AT AN OFFER PRICE OF CHF 120 PER SHARE​

* ‍UPON SETTLEMENT OF PLACEMENT FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY PARTNERS GROUP AND CAPVIS WILL CONTINUE TO HOLD APPROXIMATELY 27.8% OF VAT SHARE CAPITAL​ Source text: bit.ly/2rCRM76 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)