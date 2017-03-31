FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 31, 2017 / 5:10 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-VAT Group FY net income of CHF 67 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - VAT Group AG:

* FY net sales up 24 percent to 508 million Swiss francs ($507.44 million); order intake by 31 percent to 562 million francs

* FY net income of 67 million francs supported by higher operating performance and substantially lower finance costs; net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.9 times

* Dividend proposal of 4.00 francs per share

* Outlook 2017: revenue growth of at least 20 percent expected at constant FX rates, adjusted EBITDA margin target around 31 percent; CAPEX to be around 5 percent of sales

* Martin Komischke nominated to succeed Horst Heidsieck as chairman of board, Hermann Gerlinger nominated as additional member of board Source text - bit.ly/2nls9RL Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0011 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

