May 17 (Reuters) - VAT GROUP AG:

* Q1 ORDER INTAKE UP 35% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, NET SALES INCREASE 42%

* Outlook 2017 Confirmed

* VAT'S ORDER INTAKE INCREASED BY 35% IN Q1 TO CHF 182 MILLION COMPARED TO SAME QUARTER IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* Q1 NET SALES GREW TO CHF 165 MILLION, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 42% COMPARED TO Q1 OF 2016

* VAT EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2017 AND 2018 TO BE AROUND 5% OF SALES Source text - bit.ly/2quhjMH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)