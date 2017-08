March 14 (Reuters) - VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI SA :

* FY net profit 4.3 million euros ($4.6 million), gross rental income 483,000 euros

* Says completion rate of FY 2016 estimates from listing document stands at 123 percent for net profit, 98 percent for gross rental income

