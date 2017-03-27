FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-VBL Therapeutics announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results
March 27, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-VBL Therapeutics announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Vascular Biogenics Ltd

* VBL Therapeutics announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - at Dec 31, 2016, co had cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $45.3 million and working capital of $41.8 million

* Vascular Biogenics- expects cash, cash equivalents,short-term bank deposits to fund operating expenses,capital expenditure requirements into 2019

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - intends to operate and relocate to new site in Israel in second half of 2017

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - "Intend to launch a phase 3 pivotal study in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer during second half of 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

