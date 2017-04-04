FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-VBL Therapeutics presents data on immuno-oncology drug
April 4, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-VBL Therapeutics presents data on immuno-oncology drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Vascular Biogenics Ltd-

* VBL Therapeutics presents data on mospd2, a novel immuno-oncology target

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - study observed from clinical biopsies that mospd2 is prevalent in invasive human breast cancer tissue

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - study observed from clinical biopsies that levels of mospd2 correlate to breast cancer invasiveness

* Vascular Biogenics - it was further observed that knockdown of mospd2 in human breast cancer cell line using crispr technology led to blockade of egf signaling

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd -mospd2 knockdown using crispr technology led to significant reduction of breast cancer cell migration in vitro, metastasis in mouse model

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - "believe that mospd2 may be involved in regulation of cell motility in addition to breast cancer" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

