BRIEF-VBL Therapeutics reports positive review of late-stage trial for glioblastoma drug

April 20 (Reuters) - Vascular Biogenics Ltd-

* VBL Therapeutics announces positive dsmc review in phase 3 globe trial investigating vb-111 in RGBM

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - currently expect globe trial interim analysis to occur in mid-2017

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - top-line results from full dataset to be available in early 2018.

* Vascular Biogenics - committee reviewed globe safety data and unanimously recommended that study continue as planned

* Vascular Biogenics - committee reviewed globe safety data and unanimously recommended that study continue as planned