6 months ago
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 10:22 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Vectren reports Q4 earnings per share $0.84

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Vectren Corp:

* Reports FY 2016 earnings per share $2.55

* Vectren corporation reports 2016 results; initiates 2017 earnings expectations; increases long-term outlook

* Q4 earnings per share $0.84

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees long term consolidated EPS growth of 6-8 percent

* Sees long term utility EPS growth of 5-7 percent

* Sees long term dividend growth of 6-8 percent

* Vectren corp - At Dec. 31, 2016, infrastructure services had an estimated backlog of blanket contracts of $435 million and bid contracts of $290 million

* Comments from Trump about increased focus on infrastructure may have positive impacts on markets in which infrastructure services' operates in mid to long-term

* Sees 2017 consolidated earnings of $2.55 to $2.65 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

