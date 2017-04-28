FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Vectren Utility Holdings says Indiana court of appeals denied co's appeal of its March 2016 order
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2017 / 9:27 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Vectren Utility Holdings says Indiana court of appeals denied co's appeal of its March 2016 order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Vectren Utility Holdings Inc:

* Vectren Utility Holdings Inc -on April 27, Indiana Court Of Appeals denied co's appeal of its march 2016 order from indiana utility regulatory commission

* Vectren Utility Holdings -March 2016 order specifically related to recovery of about $80 million of projects as part of a 7-year plan

* Vectren Utility Holdings says evaluating its options related to court's finding concerning plan update issue Source text - bit.ly/2oUq68K Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.