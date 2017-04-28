BRIEF-Vectren Utility Holdings says Indiana court of appeals denied co's appeal of its March 2016 order

April 28 (Reuters) - Vectren Utility Holdings Inc:

* Vectren Utility Holdings Inc -on April 27, Indiana Court Of Appeals denied co's appeal of its march 2016 order from indiana utility regulatory commission

* Vectren Utility Holdings -March 2016 order specifically related to recovery of about $80 million of projects as part of a 7-year plan

* Vectren Utility Holdings -March 2016 order specifically related to recovery of about $80 million of projects as part of a 7-year plan

* Vectren Utility Holdings says evaluating its options related to court's finding concerning plan update issue