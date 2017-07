July 12 (Reuters) - VECTRON SYSTEMS AG:

* ‍H1 EBITDA COULD BE INCREASED BY 104% FROM EUR 1.597 MILLION TO EUR 3.129 MILLION​

* ‍H1 TURNOVER OF EUR 19.311 MILLION IS ABOUT 26% ABOVE LAST YEAR'S SALES​

* H1 ‍EBIT AMOUNTS TO EUR 2.879 MILLION, AN INCREASE BY 129 % COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)