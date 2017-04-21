FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Vectron Systems Q1 EBITDA up at 1.97 mln euros
#Office Equipment
April 21, 2017 / 8:47 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Vectron Systems Q1 EBITDA up at 1.97 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Vectron Systems AG:

* Strong growth continues in first quarter 2017

* Q1 EBITDA increased by 155 % to 1.97 million euros ($2.11 million)(previous year 0.77 million euros); EBIT increased by 190% from 0.64 mln euros to 1.84 mln euros and EBT increased by 231 % to 1.83 million euros (previous year 0.55 mln euros)

* Sales according to BilRUG increased in first three months by 40 % compared to previous year from 7.57 mln euros to 10.62 mln euros

* Q1 net profits grew by 189 % from 0.42 mln euros to 1.20 mln euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9331 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

