3 months ago
BRIEF-Vectrus on May 26, co's unit received notice of $212 mln contract modification
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Vectrus on May 26, co's unit received notice of $212 mln contract modification

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Vectrus Inc:

* On may 26, co's unit received notice of a $212 million contract modification - sec filing

* Vectrus - notice was for support of communications equipment and information systems under purview of network enterprise technology command

* Vectrus- modification represents exercise by u.s. Government to extend operations, maintenance, defense of army communications in southwest and central asia

* Vectrus Inc - modification to extend contract through may 2018

* Vectrus - communications equipment & information systems is also under purview of 160th signal brigade & its southwest asia theater of operations units

* Vectrus- work to be performed in Kuwait, Qatar, Afghanistan, Iraq, Bahrain, Uae, Jordan, with estimated completion date of may 31, 2018 Source text (bit.ly/2s9ZnYa) Further company coverage:

