FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Vectrus statement on army's notice of intent to extend K-BOSSS contract
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Vectrus statement on army's notice of intent to extend K-BOSSS contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Vectrus Inc -

* Statement on army's notice of intent to extend K-BOSSS contract

* U.S. government published notice of intent to award modification to extend existing Kuwait base operation,security support services contract

* Says period of performance for extension would be from Mar. 29, 2017 to Mar. 28, 2018

* Vectrus Inc - "We expect to update guidance upon finalization of extension"

* Announcement will likely result in full-year financial contribution from K-BOSSS, expect to update guidance upon finalization of extension

* Extension with evaluated 9-month option of Mar 29,2018 through Dec 28,2018, evaluated 3-month option of Dec 29,2018 through Mar 28, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.