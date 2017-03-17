BRIEF-Vectrus statement on army's notice of intent to extend K-BOSSS contract

March 17 (Reuters) - Vectrus Inc -

* Statement on army's notice of intent to extend K-BOSSS contract

* U.S. government published notice of intent to award modification to extend existing Kuwait base operation,security support services contract

* Says period of performance for extension would be from Mar. 29, 2017 to Mar. 28, 2018

* Vectrus Inc - "We expect to update guidance upon finalization of extension"

* Announcement will likely result in full-year financial contribution from K-BOSSS, expect to update guidance upon finalization of extension

* Extension with evaluated 9-month option of Mar 29,2018 through Dec 28,2018, evaluated 3-month option of Dec 29,2018 through Mar 28, 2019