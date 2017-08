March 21 (Reuters) - Vectura Group Plc

* Nine-Month pretax loss 40.1 million stg versus loss of 1.9 million stg for 12 months ended March 31, 2016

* 9-month revenue 126.5 million stg

* 9-month basic loss per share 5.3 pence

* Sees 2018 capex of GBP 10 million - GBP 15 million

* Targets annual synergy savings of at least £10 million by 2018

* Sees 2017 capex of GBP 15 million - GBP 20 million