May 22 Vectura Group Plc:

* Vectura group plc - vr942 positive phase i data to be presented at American Thoracic Society 113th Annual Conference

* VR942 was well tolerated by healthy volunteers and mild asthmatics in phase i with no difference in safety profile compared to placebo

* Based on phase I data, Vectura and UCB finalising preparation for phase ii clinical study, which is expected to commence in h2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)