April 7 (Reuters) - VEIDEKKE ASA:

* VEIDEKKE AND NEPTUNE CONTINUE WITH PARTNERSHIP IN OSLO

* NEPTUNE PROPERTIES AS HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH VEIDEKKE ENTREPRENØR AS TO BUILD ENSJØHØYDEN RESIDENTIAL PROJECT

* CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 238 MILLION, EXCLUDING VAT. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)