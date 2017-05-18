BRIEF-Velan Inc reports Q4 earnings per share $0.17

May 18 (Reuters) - Velan Inc

* Velan inc. Reports its year-end and fourth quarter 2016/17 financial results

* Velan inc - order backlog of us$438.2 million at end of quarter

* Q4 earnings per share $0.17

* Velan inc - net new orders received of us$125.9 million for quarter

* Q4 sales fell 5 percent to $102.8 million

* Qtrly bookings amounted to $125.9 million, an increase of $39.2 million or 45.2% compared to prior year

* Velan inc qtrly adjusted net earnings $0.17 per share