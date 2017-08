May 17 (Reuters) - VELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS A/S:

* SAID ON TUESDAY Q1 REVENUE $4.0 MLN VS $1.5 MLN YR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING LOSS $5.2 MLN VS LOSS $6.9 MLN YR AGO

* Q1 NET LOSS $5.9 MLN VS LOSS $7.1 MLN YR AGO

* VELOXIS MAINTAINS ITS 2017 OUTLOOK OF OPERATING LOSS BEFORE THE RECOGNITION OF INCOME FROM LICENSE AGREEMENTS AND BEFORE ACCOUNTING FOR STOCK COMPENSATION TO BE IN THE RANGE OF USD 5 – 15 MILLION.

