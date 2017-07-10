BRIEF-Seamless Distribution appoints Tomas Jalling as new CEO
* Seamless Distribution - board of Seamless Distribution and Peter Fredell have reached an agreement whereby Fredell leaves his position as CEO
July 11 Velpic Ltd
* Entered into a strategic partnership in North America with MyCloudCure
* Says patrtnership to set up a dedicated velpic sales and service team within MCC's existing managed it services business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seamless Distribution - board of Seamless Distribution and Peter Fredell have reached an agreement whereby Fredell leaves his position as CEO
* Eminence Capital LP reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc as of June 29 - sec filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2ubcZGR) Further company coverage: