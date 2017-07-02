BRIEF-Periam says comments on Enernoc's proposed deal with Pine Merger Sub
* Periam says upon an analysis of Enernoc's proposed deal with pine merger sub, believe that proposed deal "fails to properly reflect long term value" of Enernoc
July 3 Velpic Ltd
* New sales closed in june 2017 are 76% higher than previous record highest month in march 2017 and 247% higher than equivalent month last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 30 Real estate software maker Redfin has filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, the latest company looking to test the public markets after a week of IPOs.