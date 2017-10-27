BRIEF-Venator announces Q3 earnings per share $0.48

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Venator Materials Plc

* Venator announces third quarter 2017 results; reports strong sequential earnings growth

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.70

* Q3 earnings per share $0.48

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Venator Materials Plc - ‍Qtrly revenues $582 million versus $532 million​

* Venator Materials Plc - ‍ Combination of increased tio profitability, estimated reconstruction costs indicate co will exceed $500 million insurance limit​