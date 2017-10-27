FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Venator announces Q3 earnings per share $0.48
Sections
Featured
U.S. study links marijuana use to more intercourse
Health
U.S. study links marijuana use to more intercourse
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
Technology
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
Cyber Risk
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2017 / 10:18 AM / in 15 minutes

BRIEF-Venator announces Q3 earnings per share $0.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Venator Materials Plc

* Venator announces third quarter 2017 results; reports strong sequential earnings growth

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.70

* Q3 earnings per share $0.48

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Venator Materials Plc - ‍Qtrly revenues $582 million versus $532 million​

* Venator Materials Plc - ‍ Combination of increased tio profitability, estimated reconstruction costs indicate co will exceed $500 million insurance limit​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.