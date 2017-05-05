May 5 Venator Materials Plc:
* Venator Materials Plc files for IPO of up to $100 million
- sec filing
* Venator Materials Plc - expects that its ordinary shares
will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol
"VNTR"
* Venator Materials Plc - Huntsman International
(Netherlands) B.V., a unit of Huntsman Corp is selling the co's
ordinary shares in the IPO
* Venator Materials Plc - IPO price estimated solely for the
purpose of calculating the registration fee
* Venator Materials says it is not selling any ordinary
shares, and will not receive any proceeds from sale of ordinary
shares offered by selling shareholder
Source text: (bit.ly/2q8Am1I)
